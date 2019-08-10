Dundee v Ayr United
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 3McGhee
- 5Forster
- 23Marshall
- 4Ness
- 19Robertson
- 11McDaid
- 10McGowan
- 28Hemmings
- 18Johnson
Substitutes
- 6Meekings
- 7Todd
- 8Byrne
- 9Nelson
- 12Ferrie
- 22Moore
- 24Anderson
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 15Bell
- 16Adams
- 3Harvie
- 18Murdoch
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowan
- 7Moffat
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 8Doolan
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 19Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands