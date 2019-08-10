Scottish Championship
Dundee15:00Ayr
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Scotland

Dundee v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Forster
  • 23Marshall
  • 4Ness
  • 19Robertson
  • 11McDaid
  • 10McGowan
  • 28Hemmings
  • 18Johnson

Substitutes

  • 6Meekings
  • 7Todd
  • 8Byrne
  • 9Nelson
  • 12Ferrie
  • 22Moore
  • 24Anderson

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 15Bell
  • 16Adams
  • 3Harvie
  • 18Murdoch
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 11McCowan
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
Referee:
Alan Newlands

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22006246
2Ayr11004223
3Dundee10102201
4Dunfermline10102201
5Alloa10101101
6Arbroath10100001
7Queen of Sth10100001
8Partick Thistle201123-11
9Morton100124-20
10Inverness CT100114-30
View full Scottish Championship table

