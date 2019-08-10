Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Arbroath
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Arbroath

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 11Walsh
  • 8Carson
  • 14Vincent
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 12McHattie
  • 17Storey
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 16Stewart
  • 18Murphy
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Linn
  • 9Doris
  • 14Spence

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 12Kader
  • 15Donnelly
  • 17Wilson
  • 21Gaston
Referee:
Mike Roncone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22006246
2Ayr11004223
3Dundee10102201
4Dunfermline10102201
5Alloa10101101
6Arbroath10100001
7Queen of Sth10100001
8Partick Thistle201123-11
9Morton100124-20
10Inverness CT100114-30
