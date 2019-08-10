Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Alloa
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 8McAlister
  • 4McLean
  • 16Strapp
  • 18Blues
  • 7Millar
  • 6Jacobs
  • 17Lyon
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11McHugh
  • 19Cadden

Substitutes

  • 2Tumilty
  • 3van Schaik
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi
  • 14Salkeld
  • 21Sutton
  • 22Easdale

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 9Buchanan
  • 17O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 14Brown
  • 18Malcolm
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnel
  • 22Stirling
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22006246
2Ayr11004223
3Dundee10102201
4Dunfermline10102201
5Alloa10101101
6Arbroath10100001
7Queen of Sth10100001
8Partick Thistle201123-11
9Morton100124-20
10Inverness CT100114-30
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you