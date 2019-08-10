Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 18Semple
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Holt
  • 6Pybus
  • 4Kilday
  • 10Oliver
  • 25Paton
  • 7Murray
  • 19El Bakhtaoui

Substitutes

  • 8Kidd
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14McCarthy
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 30Burns

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5Murray
  • 4Martin
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 8Beadling
  • 10Ryan
  • 12Turner
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 16Morrison
  • 18Allan
  • 20Gill
  • 22Coley
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann
Referee:
Steven Reid

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22006246
2Ayr11004223
3Dundee10102201
4Dunfermline10102201
5Alloa10101101
6Arbroath10100001
7Queen of Sth10100001
8Partick Thistle201123-11
9Morton100124-20
10Inverness CT100114-30
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you