Queen of the South v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 18Semple
- 5Brownlie
- 3Holt
- 6Pybus
- 4Kilday
- 10Oliver
- 25Paton
- 7Murray
- 19El Bakhtaoui
Substitutes
- 8Kidd
- 9Hamilton
- 14McCarthy
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
- 30Burns
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 5Murray
- 4Martin
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 8Beadling
- 10Ryan
- 12Turner
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 16Morrison
- 18Allan
- 20Gill
- 22Coley
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
- Referee:
- Steven Reid