Notts County v Barnet
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Harrogate
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Solihull Moors
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Sutton United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Bromley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|6
|Wrexham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|7
|Fylde
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Barnet
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Maidenhead United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Woking
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Dover
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Aldershot
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Eastleigh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|14
|Yeovil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Dag & Red
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|16
|Torquay
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|17
|Chorley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|Boreham Wood
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|19
|Chesterfield
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|20
|Notts County
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|21
|Stockport
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|22
|Barrow
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|23
|Hartlepool
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0