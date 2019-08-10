National League
Yeovil15:00Stockport
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Stockport County

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax22006156
2Harrogate21105234
3Solihull Moors21105234
4Sutton United21104224
5Bromley21103124
6Wrexham21104314
7Fylde21102114
8Barnet21102114
9Maidenhead United21102114
10Woking21012113
11Dover21013303
12Aldershot21012203
13Eastleigh21011103
14Yeovil21011103
15Dag & Red210123-13
16Torquay210124-23
17Chorley20200002
18Boreham Wood201134-11
19Chesterfield201123-11
20Notts County201112-11
21Stockport201112-11
22Barrow200215-40
23Hartlepool200215-40
24Ebbsfleet200227-50
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you