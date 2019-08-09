Bournemouth v Sheffield United

Since Chris Wilder was appointed manager in May 2016, only Manchester City and Luton have won more league points than his Sheffield United side's 258.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth are without injured players David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Lloyd Kelly, Simon Francis, Lewis Cook and Junior Stanislas for Saturday's season opener.

Summer signings Jack Stacey, Philip Billing, Harry Wilson and Arnaut Danjuma could make their debuts.

Sheffield United have a fully-fit squad, with defender Jack O'Connell recovered from a recent injury.

Lys Mousset, who has joined from Bournemouth, is one of several summer signings in line for their debut.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder emulated Bournemouth's Eddie Howe in taking his boyhood club from League One to the Premier League in three seasons. The hope now is to replicate the Cherries by establishing United as a top-flight side.

The Blades have been tipped to struggle; they've signed 10 players and broken their transfer record four times over the summer, but most of the squad lack top-level experience.

Bournemouth have also been busy, most notably making the loan signing of Harry Wilson from Liverpool, but several senior players are out of the season opener with injury, which will give the Blades hope of a fairytale start to their first Premier League season since 2007.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Once we get everyone fit, I think it will be the best squad I've ever had to manage here.

"I've been hugely impressed by Chris Wilder and what he and his staff have done [at Sheffield United]. They've gone up through the leagues with their philosophy and style and I have been impressed watching from afar."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "It's been a long way back [to the Premier League] and obviously there's going to be a lot of emotion around the fixture but we're professionals and we have to concentrate on trying to get a result at a very difficult place against a team and manager I have a lot of admiration for.

"Two out of the three that went up last year were relegated so we understand we will be up against it. But we will stick together and work hard for each other and we are determined not to just make the numbers up."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think this game will be close. Bournemouth play good football but Sheffield United will work hard, and they like to pass it too - they won't launch it.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting since February 2013, when Sheffield United clinched a 1-0 away victory in League One.

The clubs are contesting a top-flight encounter for the first time, having previously met in all three Football League divisions.

The Cherries' only win against United in 15 previous league and cup encounters was 1-0 away on the opening day of the 1987-88 season (D4, L10).

Sheffield United have won the past eight meetings, and each of their five most recent trips to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost just one of their 11 Premier League home games against promoted teams (W7, D3).

Eddie Howe's side claimed 20 points from the opening 10 league matches last season but only 25 from their remaining 28 games.

The Cherries ended 2018-19 with just one win from their final six home league matches (D2, L3).

They kept only two clean sheets in their final eight games last term and conceded 16 goals in the process.

Sheffield United