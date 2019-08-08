Premier League
West Ham12:30Man City
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Manchester City

West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller in pre-season action
West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller scored 20 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller and midfielder Pablo Fornals are expected to make their Premier League debuts on Saturday.

Lukasz Fabianski has overcome a groin problem and Jack Wilshere is fit, but Mark Noble misses out with a dead leg.

Rodri and Joao Cancelo could start for Manchester City following their big-money summer arrivals.

Leroy Sane is sidelined after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I'm happy because we have completed the squad in the way we wanted. We have two players in each position, good players too, and the best way is to have competition.

"I want to see us to start this season in the way that we finished the last one. We have a tough game against Manchester City but we are confident that we will not be scared because they are the champions."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Never when I start the season do I have to win one title, or two, or four or five - I think that is ridiculous.

"The key point from our point of view is always to play better, individually and collectively. What we did last season will not be enough. We have to do a little bit more. That is the target."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City generally go to London Stadium and spank the Hammers - their four visits have seen them win 5-0, 4-0 4-1 and 4-0. I don't think it will be quite that easy this time though.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have earned seven successive victories against West Ham, including 4-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.
  • City are the only visiting team to have won four times at the London Stadium.

West Ham United

  • The Hammers are beginning the season against an established top-six side for the sixth successive year. They lost four of their previous five, with the exception being a 2-0 win at Arsenal in 2015.
  • West Ham's only Premier League home defeat in 2019 came against Everton in March (W5, D3, L1).
  • They are vying to earn four successive league victories for the first time this calendar year.
  • West Ham only kept seven league clean sheets last season - only relegated Fulham and Huddersfield kept fewer in the division.

Manchester City

  • Victory on Saturday would ensure City equal Chelsea's Premier League record of nine successive opening day wins, set between 2002 and 2010.
  • City are unbeaten in their last 10 opening Premier League fixtures, winning nine.
  • The reigning champions are vying for a 15th successive Premier League victory.
  • They have only conceded two goals in their past seven away league fixtures, keeping five clean sheets.
  • Sergio Aguero has scored six goals on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The record is eight, jointly held by Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.
  • David Silva has scored in in all three of his appearances at the London Stadium and has six goals against West Ham in all competitions, more than versus any other side.

Saturday 10th August 2019

  • West HamWest Ham United12:30Man CityManchester City
  • BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
  • Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace15:00EvertonEverton
  • WatfordWatford15:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
  • TottenhamTottenham Hotspur17:30Aston VillaAston Villa

