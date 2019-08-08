West Ham United v Manchester City

West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller scored 20 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller and midfielder Pablo Fornals are expected to make their Premier League debuts on Saturday.

Lukasz Fabianski has overcome a groin problem and Jack Wilshere is fit, but Mark Noble misses out with a dead leg.

Rodri and Joao Cancelo could start for Manchester City following their big-money summer arrivals.

Leroy Sane is sidelined after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I'm happy because we have completed the squad in the way we wanted. We have two players in each position, good players too, and the best way is to have competition.

"I want to see us to start this season in the way that we finished the last one. We have a tough game against Manchester City but we are confident that we will not be scared because they are the champions."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Never when I start the season do I have to win one title, or two, or four or five - I think that is ridiculous.

"The key point from our point of view is always to play better, individually and collectively. What we did last season will not be enough. We have to do a little bit more. That is the target."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City generally go to London Stadium and spank the Hammers - their four visits have seen them win 5-0, 4-0 4-1 and 4-0. I don't think it will be quite that easy this time though.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v England netball stars Helen Housby and Jo Harten

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have earned seven successive victories against West Ham, including 4-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.

City are the only visiting team to have won four times at the London Stadium.

West Ham United

The Hammers are beginning the season against an established top-six side for the sixth successive year. They lost four of their previous five, with the exception being a 2-0 win at Arsenal in 2015.

West Ham's only Premier League home defeat in 2019 came against Everton in March (W5, D3, L1).

They are vying to earn four successive league victories for the first time this calendar year.

West Ham only kept seven league clean sheets last season - only relegated Fulham and Huddersfield kept fewer in the division.

Manchester City