St Johnstone v Livingston

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon played 70 minutes of the Challenge Cup loss to Cove Rangers just four weeks after fracturing his elbow and could help shore up a defence that conceded seven goals at Celtic Park last Saturday. Chris Kane is back in the squad.

Nicky Devlin is a doubt for Livingston and Hakeem Odoffin is missing but Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine are back in training.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Footballers get over disappointment very quickly. We have to make sure we get back to basics and cut out mistakes. We will have more of the ball and we are at home so that should help with confidence."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Last week was a good building block to start from. The players have set a marker down to reach and then go and surpass every week."

Did you know? Livingston are without a win in 17 away league matches (D9 L8).