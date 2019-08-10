LIVE: Motherwell v Celtic

Motherwell defender Jake Carroll begins a two-game ban for his late tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin last week while Casper Sloth, Christy Manzinga, Craig Tanner and David Turnbull are injured but Barry Maguire could return.

Celtic have sold Kieran Tierney while Hatem Abd Elhamed and Mikey Johnston join Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani on the sidelines and Jozo Simunovic is suspended.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have a terrific home record here and we go in very confident. We will try to take our game to them and press them and try and get our wide players on the ball to cause them problems."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to get on with it, but it's a big ask for them to turn things round very, very quickly and play to the same levels in a 48-hour period."

Did you know? Motherwell are without a win in 11 league games with Celtic (D3 L8) since beating them 2-1 in December 2015 under manager Mark McGhee.