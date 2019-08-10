Scottish Premiership
Motherwell12:00Celtic
Venue: Fir Park, Scotland

Motherwell v Celtic

LIVE: Motherwell v Celtic

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 19Polworth
  • 6Campbell
  • 22Donnelly
  • 11Seedorf
  • 9Long
  • 14Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 5Hartley
  • 15Maguire
  • 16Ilic
  • 17Scott
  • 21Livingstone
  • 44Cole

Celtic

  • 29Bain
  • 35Ajer
  • 6Bitton
  • 2Jullien
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 8Brown
  • 21Ntcham
  • 49Forrest
  • 42McGregor
  • 16Morgan
  • 9Griffiths

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 10Bayo
  • 11Sinclair
  • 15Hayes
  • 17Christie
  • 20Shved
  • 22Edouard
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Motherwell defender Jake Carroll begins a two-game ban for his late tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin last week while Casper Sloth, Christy Manzinga, Craig Tanner and David Turnbull are injured but Barry Maguire could return.

Celtic have sold Kieran Tierney while Hatem Abd Elhamed and Mikey Johnston join Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani on the sidelines and Jozo Simunovic is suspended.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have a terrific home record here and we go in very confident. We will try to take our game to them and press them and try and get our wide players on the ball to cause them problems."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to get on with it, but it's a big ask for them to turn things round very, very quickly and play to the same levels in a 48-hour period."

Did you know? Motherwell are without a win in 11 league games with Celtic (D3 L8) since beating them 2-1 in December 2015 under manager Mark McGhee.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic11007073
2Ross County11003033
3Aberdeen11003213
4Rangers11002113
5Hibernian11001013
6Livingston10100001
7Motherwell10100001
8Hearts100123-10
9Kilmarnock100112-10
10St Mirren100101-10
11Hamilton100103-30
12St Johnstone100107-70
View full Scottish Premiership table

