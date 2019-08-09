League Two
Cambridge15:00Newport
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Newport County

Newport County defender Dan Leadbitter will face a late fitness check after he missed last week's draw with Mansfield.

Joss Labadie will captain Newport once again as they chase a seventh successive win against the Us.

Cambridge United will be without midfielder Liam O'Neil after he was shown a straight red card in their opening-day draw against Bradford.

Gary Deegan will also miss Saturday's match through illness while Louis John and Harvey Knibbs remain sidelined.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th August 2019

  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00NewportNewport County
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town13:00BradfordBradford City
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00SalfordSalford City
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • StevenageStevenage15:00ExeterExeter City
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • WalsallWalsall15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth11003033
2Grimsby11002023
3Salford11002023
4Swindon11002023
5Carlisle11002113
6Exeter11001013
7Forest Green11001013
8Leyton Orient11001013
9Walsall11001013
10Mansfield10102201
11Newport10102201
12Colchester10101101
13Port Vale10101101
14Bradford10100001
15Cambridge10100001
16Crawley100112-10
17Cheltenham100101-10
18Macclesfield100101-10
19Northampton100101-10
20Oldham100101-10
21Morecambe100102-20
22Scunthorpe100102-20
23Stevenage100102-20
24Crewe100103-30
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you