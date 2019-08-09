Cambridge United v Newport County

Newport County defender Dan Leadbitter will face a late fitness check after he missed last week's draw with Mansfield.

Joss Labadie will captain Newport once again as they chase a seventh successive win against the Us.

Cambridge United will be without midfielder Liam O'Neil after he was shown a straight red card in their opening-day draw against Bradford.

Gary Deegan will also miss Saturday's match through illness while Louis John and Harvey Knibbs remain sidelined.