Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday will check on the fitness of David Bates, Massimo Luongo and Jacob Murphy ahead of their South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley.
The trio joined the Owls on deadline day but interim boss Lee Bullen will decide on them prior to the fixture.
Barnsley may hand debts to new signings Clarke Oduor and Patrick Schmidt ahead of their trip to Hillsborough.
Meanwhile, winger Jacob Brown remains on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury over pre-season.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in 10 league matches against Barnsley (W5 D5 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in February 2009.
- Barnsley have won one of their last 18 away matches against Wednesday in all competitions (W1 D3 L14).
- Wednesday haven't won their opening two league matches of a season since the 1996-97 campaign, when they were in the Premier League.
- Barnsley winger Mallik Wilks had more shots than any other Championship player last weekend (7) and only Preston's Sean Maguire (12) had more touches in the opposition box (10).
- Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson has had a hand in 10 league goals (5 goals, 5 assists) in his 138 English league (including play-offs) games in his career - 20% of those came in the 3-1 win over Reading (1 goal, 1 assist).
- The average age of Barnsley's starting 11 against Fulham last time out was 23 years and five days; the youngest of any team in the opening round of Championship games.