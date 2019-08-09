Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
Preston North End will be without striker David Nugent as they prepare to take on Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.
Nugent rejoined the club in the summer but is suffering with a calf injury sustained in training in midweek.
Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook may give a number of debuts when they travel to Deepdale on Saturday.
The Latics signed Tom Pearce and Charlie Mulgrew as well as Kieffer Moore and Bright Enobakhare this week.
Match facts
- Preston have won their past two home league matches against Wigan without conceding a goal, including a 4-0 victory last season.
- Wigan have kept one clean sheet in their 23 away matches against Preston in all competitions, winning 1-0 in August 1987.
- Preston have taken just four points from their last 27 available in the Championship (P9 W1 D1 L7), with their only victory in this run coming at home to relegated Ipswich back in April (4-0).
- Wigan are looking to record a third consecutive Championship victory in this fixture; something they last achieved back in March 2014 under Uwe Rosler (six consecutive wins).
- Preston failed to register a single shot in the second half of their 1-0 defeat by Millwall, despite having 11 touches in their box during the second half.
- In the Football League (including play-offs), Wigan manager Paul Cook has lost four matches against Preston - he's only lost more against Plymouth Argyle (5).