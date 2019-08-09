Birmingham City v Bristol City

Birmingham City's new Spanish boss Pep Clotet takes charge of his first home game

Birmingham City could bring in new Spanish recruits Fran Villalba and Alvaro Gimenez for their first home game, against Bristol City.

The Blues, who made nine changes for the midweek EFL Cup defeat at Portsmouth, have Jacques Maghoma (calf) and Kerim Mrabti out injured.

Bristol City made two deadline day signings; Bologna midfielder Adam Nagy and Stoke City striker Benik Afobe.

Portuguese right-back Pedro Pereira, signed on loan, could also feature.

Striker Antoine Semenyo is free to return after serving a three-match ban, but Saikou Janneh remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Blues could also give a home debut to 16-year-old forward Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest-ever player to appear for the club, in the 3-0 loss at Fratton Park, beating Blues legend Trevor Francis's 49-year-old record.

Match facts