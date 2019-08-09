Cardiff City v Luton Town

From the section

Robert Glatzel scored 24 goals for Heidenheim in two seasons

Cardiff could hand a debut to £5.5m German forward Robert Glatzel, who missed their opening-day defeat at Wigan through suspension.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) misses out and is set to be replaced by second-choice keeper Joe Day.

Luton defender Dan Potts is a doubt after injuring his shoulder in their draw against Middlesbrough.

Brendan Galloway and Jacob Butterfield are pushing for starts, with Danny Hylton among those back in training.

Match facts