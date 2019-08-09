Hull City v Reading
Hull boss Grant McCann could make a number of changes after bringing in four new faces on deadline day.
Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, Josh Magennis, Callum Elder and Matthew Pennington could feature, although Markus Henriksen will not be involved.
Like Hull, Reading were also busy at the end of the transfer window, with six players in line to make their debuts.
Romania striker George Puscas, former Monaco midfielder Pele and Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria could feature.
Match facts
- Hull City are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Reading (W3 D3 L0) since losing 1-2 in a third-tier meeting in March 1994.
- Reading have won just one of their last 10 league games against Hull (W1 D4 L5), a 3-0 win at the Madejski Stadium last season.
- Hull haven't won any of their last six games in the Championship (D2 L4); their longest run without a win in the competition since a seven-game streak in October 2018.
- Reading are winless in their last nine away league matches in Yorkshire (W0 D4 L5), since winning 1-0 at Elland Road against Leeds United in October 2017.
- Hull were beaten at Swansea in their season opener, while they last lost their opening two games of a Championship campaign back in 2006-07 under Phil Parkinson.
- Yakou Meite has scored six goals in his last seven Championship appearances for Reading, including the only goal in his team's opening day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.