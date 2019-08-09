Championship
Leeds12:30Nottm Forest
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Eddie Nketiah
Eddie Nketiah was linked with a move to Bristol City before joining Leeds on loan from Arsenal
Leeds could give a debut to loan forward Eddie Nketiah in Saturday's visit of Nottingham Forest following his deadline day arrival from Arsenal.

Defender Gaetano Berardi is available after serving a one-match ban for his sending-off during May's play-off semi-final defeat by Derby.

Forest have new signings John Bostock, Carl Jenkinson, Chema and Brice Samba all available.

Former Arsenal defender Jenkinson could replace Matty Cash at right-back.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have won just two of their past 13 league games against Nottingham Forest (W2 D5 L6), winning 2-0 in both games against them during 2017.
  • Since a 7-3 win away at Leeds in March 2012, there have been just 10 league goals scored in seven meetings between Leeds and Forest at Elland Road.
  • Leeds have only played their first home league match of the season against Forest once previously - in 1991-92, winning 1-0 and going on to win the league title that season.
  • Forest have only won one of their last 14 away games in the Championship (D6 L7), although that victory did come in their final away trip of last season (1-0 at QPR).
  • Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Leeds United's Pablo Hernández has scored and assisted in six Championship matches - only David McGoldrick and Neal Maupay have done so more often in that period (seven times).
  • Forest have not lost their opening two league matches of a season since the 1971-72 campaign, when they were in the top flight.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds11003123
2Sheff Wed11003123
3Wigan11003213
4Charlton11002113
5Derby11002113
6QPR11002113
7Swansea11002113
8West Brom11002113
9Barnsley11001013
10Birmingham11001013
11Millwall11001013
12Luton10103301
13Middlesbrough10103301
14Cardiff100123-10
15Blackburn100112-10
16Huddersfield100112-10
17Hull100112-10
18Nottm Forest100112-10
19Stoke100112-10
20Brentford100101-10
21Fulham100101-10
22Preston100101-10
23Bristol City100113-20
24Reading100113-20
