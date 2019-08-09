Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds could give a debut to loan forward Eddie Nketiah in Saturday's visit of Nottingham Forest following his deadline day arrival from Arsenal.
Defender Gaetano Berardi is available after serving a one-match ban for his sending-off during May's play-off semi-final defeat by Derby.
Forest have new signings John Bostock, Carl Jenkinson, Chema and Brice Samba all available.
Former Arsenal defender Jenkinson could replace Matty Cash at right-back.
Match facts
- Leeds United have won just two of their past 13 league games against Nottingham Forest (W2 D5 L6), winning 2-0 in both games against them during 2017.
- Since a 7-3 win away at Leeds in March 2012, there have been just 10 league goals scored in seven meetings between Leeds and Forest at Elland Road.
- Leeds have only played their first home league match of the season against Forest once previously - in 1991-92, winning 1-0 and going on to win the league title that season.
- Forest have only won one of their last 14 away games in the Championship (D6 L7), although that victory did come in their final away trip of last season (1-0 at QPR).
- Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Leeds United's Pablo Hernández has scored and assisted in six Championship matches - only David McGoldrick and Neal Maupay have done so more often in that period (seven times).
- Forest have not lost their opening two league matches of a season since the 1971-72 campaign, when they were in the top flight.