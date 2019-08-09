Championship
Charlton15:00Stoke
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Stoke City

Lyle Taylor in action for Charlton Athletic
Charlton striker Lyle Taylor opened his account for the season with the winner at Blackburn on the opening day
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Deadline-day signings Sam Field, Beram Kayal and Jonathan Leko could all make their Charlton debuts, while Josh Cullen has re-joined on loan.

Forward Chuks Aneke and left-back Lewis Page (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Striker Scott Hogan could make his Stoke debut after he became their eighth summer signing, completing a loan move from Aston Villa.

An injury to Nick Powell means the midfielder has been rated as 50-50 by assistant boss Paul Hart.

Stoke were beaten 2-1 in their season opener at home to Queens Park Rangers, while promoted Charlton won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers.

Match facts

  • Charlton Athletic and Stoke City haven't met in the league since the 2007-08 season, with both sides winning their home matches that season.
  • Stoke have won just one of their last eight away games against Charlton in all competitions (W1 D2 L5), a 2-1 victory in January 1997.
  • Excluding play-offs, Charlton are unbeaten in 17 home league games (W13 D4), their best run since going 18 games without defeat between April 2011 and February 2012.
  • Stoke City are winless in their last 22 away league matches in London (D9 L13) since winning 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in November 2014 in the Premier League.
  • Charlton are looking to record victories in their opening two games of a second tier campaign for the first time since 1999-2000; a season in which they went on to win the league, finishing two points ahead of Manchester City.
  • Benik Afobe scored with Stoke's first shot under manager Nathan Jones away at Brentford in January - since then, the Potters have attempted 80 shots in away Championship matches and scored just three times, a conversion rate of 3.8%.

Saturday 10th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds11003123
2Sheff Wed11003123
3Wigan11003213
4Charlton11002113
5Derby11002113
6QPR11002113
7Swansea11002113
8West Brom11002113
9Barnsley11001013
10Birmingham11001013
11Millwall11001013
12Luton10103301
13Middlesbrough10103301
14Cardiff100123-10
15Blackburn100112-10
16Huddersfield100112-10
17Hull100112-10
18Nottm Forest100112-10
19Stoke100112-10
20Brentford100101-10
21Fulham100101-10
22Preston100101-10
23Bristol City100113-20
24Reading100113-20
View full Championship table

