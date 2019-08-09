Charlton Athletic v Stoke City

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor opened his account for the season with the winner at Blackburn on the opening day

Deadline-day signings Sam Field, Beram Kayal and Jonathan Leko could all make their Charlton debuts, while Josh Cullen has re-joined on loan.

Forward Chuks Aneke and left-back Lewis Page (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Striker Scott Hogan could make his Stoke debut after he became their eighth summer signing, completing a loan move from Aston Villa.

An injury to Nick Powell means the midfielder has been rated as 50-50 by assistant boss Paul Hart.

Stoke were beaten 2-1 in their season opener at home to Queens Park Rangers, while promoted Charlton won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers.

Match facts