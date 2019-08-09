Derby County v Swansea City

It has been a busy week for Derby boss Phillip Cocu - he announced Wayne Rooney's arrival next January on Tuesday and will have his first home game in charge of the Rams on Saturday

Derby manager Phillip Cocu is unlikely to make many changes to his side for his first game in charge at Pride Park.

New signing Krystian Bielik will not feature after his arrival from Arsenal but Duane Holmes might be involved after returning to training.

Wayne Routledge could be fit for Swansea after missing the recent win over Hull.

New signings Aldo Kalulu and Sam Surridge could make their debuts but Tom Carroll is not fit to play.

