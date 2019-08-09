Fulham v Blackburn Rovers
- From the section Championship
Fulham boss Scott Parker has a quartet of new signings that he could give debuts to, with his brother-in-law Harry Arter among them.
Forward Bobby Reid and midfielders Josh Onomah and Harrison Reed completed moves to west London on deadline day.
Blackburn defender Derrick Williams is in contention following a calf injury while loan signing Tosin Adarabioyo could also feature.
Sam Hart, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel will be assessed.
Rovers lost their opening Championship game 2-1 at home to Charlton, while Fulham were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley at Oakwell.
Match facts
- Fulham have lost one of their last six home league matches against Blackburn Rovers (W3 D2 L1), a 1-0 defeat in September 2014.
- In the last league meeting between Fulham and Blackburn at Craven Cottage, Fulham twice led before drawing 2-2 with Lucas Joao scoring a 90th minute equaliser.
- Including play-offs, Fulham lost none of their last 16 home Championship games before winning promotion in 2017-18 (W13 D3), with Bristol City the last team to defeat the Cottagers at Craven Cottage in the Championship in October 2017.
- Fulham have lost eight of their 11 league games under Scott Parker (W3), failing to score in each of their last three outings across 2018-19 and 2019-20.
- Blackburn have only kept one clean sheet in their last 17 away games in the Championship (W3 D3 L11), with that coming in a 2-0 win at Millwall back in January.
- Since making his debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 league goals at Craven Cottage - no other player has netted as many as five in this period (Ryan Sessegnon, 4).