Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Brentford
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Brentford

Middlesbrough captain George Friend
George Friend missed the final month of last season because of injury
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Middlesbrough captain George Friend could be available for Saturday's Championship visit of Brentford after missing much of pre-season and the draw at Luton because of injury.

Right-back Anfernee Dijksteel could make his debut after joining this week from Charlton.

Brentford could hand a debut to Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia.

The Bees also signed defender Dominic Thompson before Thursday's deadline, but he may not be considered.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough's 2-1 defeat against Brentford at the Riverside Stadium in March last season was their first league defeat against the Bees since December 1938.
  • Brentford have scored four league goals in their last two visits to Middlesbrough (W1 D1) - one more than they managed in their first eight trips there (W1 D1 L6).
  • Middlesbrough have won their first home league game of the campaign in four of the previous five seasons (D1), including in each of the last two.
  • Brentford suffered a 1-0 defeat in their opening game against Birmingham despite having 15 shots to Birmingham's one and hit the woodwork more than any other Championship side on matchday one (3).
  • Just 40 goals were scored at the Riverside in the Championship last season (23 for, 17 against) - the fewest at any home venue in the competition.
  • Since the start of 2017-18, departed striker Neal Maupay was involved in 49 Championship goals for Brentford - 19 more than any other Bees player.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th August 2019

  • DerbyDerby County15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • LeedsLeeds United12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00LutonLuton Town
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00StokeStoke City
  • FulhamFulham15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • HullHull City15:00ReadingReading
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00MillwallMillwall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds11003123
2Sheff Wed11003123
3Wigan11003213
4Charlton11002113
5Derby11002113
6QPR11002113
7Swansea11002113
8West Brom11002113
9Barnsley11001013
10Birmingham11001013
11Millwall11001013
12Luton10103301
13Middlesbrough10103301
14Cardiff100123-10
15Blackburn100112-10
16Huddersfield100112-10
17Hull100112-10
18Nottm Forest100112-10
19Stoke100112-10
20Brentford100101-10
21Fulham100101-10
22Preston100101-10
23Bristol City100113-20
24Reading100113-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

