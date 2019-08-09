Middlesbrough v Brentford
Championship
Middlesbrough captain George Friend could be available for Saturday's Championship visit of Brentford after missing much of pre-season and the draw at Luton because of injury.
Right-back Anfernee Dijksteel could make his debut after joining this week from Charlton.
Brentford could hand a debut to Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia.
The Bees also signed defender Dominic Thompson before Thursday's deadline, but he may not be considered.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough's 2-1 defeat against Brentford at the Riverside Stadium in March last season was their first league defeat against the Bees since December 1938.
- Brentford have scored four league goals in their last two visits to Middlesbrough (W1 D1) - one more than they managed in their first eight trips there (W1 D1 L6).
- Middlesbrough have won their first home league game of the campaign in four of the previous five seasons (D1), including in each of the last two.
- Brentford suffered a 1-0 defeat in their opening game against Birmingham despite having 15 shots to Birmingham's one and hit the woodwork more than any other Championship side on matchday one (3).
- Just 40 goals were scored at the Riverside in the Championship last season (23 for, 17 against) - the fewest at any home venue in the competition.
- Since the start of 2017-18, departed striker Neal Maupay was involved in 49 Championship goals for Brentford - 19 more than any other Bees player.