Middlesbrough v Brentford

George Friend missed the final month of last season because of injury

Middlesbrough captain George Friend could be available for Saturday's Championship visit of Brentford after missing much of pre-season and the draw at Luton because of injury.

Right-back Anfernee Dijksteel could make his debut after joining this week from Charlton.

Brentford could hand a debut to Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia.

The Bees also signed defender Dominic Thompson before Thursday's deadline, but he may not be considered.

