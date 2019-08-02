Bury: EFL suspends second League One game of season against Accrington Stanley

Bury's second League One game of the season, away at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, 10 August, has been suspended by the English Football League.

The Shakers had already had Saturday's opening fixture against MK Dons called off after failing to show the league evidence of financial viability.

The EFL say that the club could still not demonstrate it could settle all football debts or pay off creditors.

Bury have already been handed a 12-point penalty by the EFL in July.

