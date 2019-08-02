Rangers, Aberdeen and Celtic learn their possible European play-off opponents

Sam Cosgrove's hat-trick helped Aberdeen thrash Chikhura 5-0 at Pittodrie

Aberdeen and Rangers have learned the teams that stand between them and the Europa League group stages.

Should Rangers get past Midtjylland in the third round of qualifying they could face the likes of Wolves, PSV Eindhoven or Steaua Bucharest.

And if Aberdeen knock out Rijeka, their possible opponents include Espanyol, Feyenoord and Sparta Prague.

Celtic already knew they could face the likes of Swiss title winners Young Boys in the Champions League play-off.

Should Celtic lose to third-round rivals Cluj, though, they will drop into the Europa League play-off where they could face the likes of AIK or Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

The play-off draw for both competitions takes place in Nyon on Monday, with Aberdeen and Rangers unseeded.

Aberdeen hammered Chikhura Sachkhere 5-0 at Pittodrie on Thursday to seal a 6-1 aggregate success. That set up a tie with Rijeka, who lost to Derek McInnes' side in a second-round qualifier four years ago, with the first leg in Croatia on Thursday.

Rangers travel to Denmark for their first leg against Midtjylland on Thursday after avenging their 2017 defeat to Progres Niederkorn with a 2-0 aggregate win.

Rangers' possible opponents

Pyunik (ARM)/Wolves (ENG)

Legia Warsaw (POL)/Atromitos (GRE)

Steaua Bucharest (ROU)/Mlada Boleslav (CZE)

Haugesund (NOR)/PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Aberdeen's possible opponents

Sparta Prague (CZE)/Trabzonspor (TUR)

Feyenoord (NED)/Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

AEK Larnaca (CYP)/Gent (BEL)

Luzern (SUI)/Espanyol (ESP)

Celtic's possible opponents (Champions League)

Young Boys (SUI)

APOEL (CYP)/Qarabag (AZE)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Maribor (SVN)/Rosenborg (NOR)

Celtic's possible opponents (Europa League)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)/Suduva (LTU)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM)/Saburtalo (GEO)

Riga FC (LVA)/HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Dudelange (LUX)/Nomme Kalju (EST)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)/AIK (SWE)