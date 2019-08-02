Super Cup NI: Rangers beat Charlton Athletic to lift Junior title

Mebude was fouled for the penalty that he missed in the second half

Goals from striker Adedire Mebude and substitute Robbie Ure gave Rangers a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Junior section final.

Mebude gave the Scottish Premiership outfit the lead in the 28th minute at the Ballymena Showgrounds and Ure added the second in second-half injury time.

Mebude missed the chance to double Rangers' lead when his 44th-minute penalty was saved by James Beadle.

Charlton dominated the first half but were unable to take their chances.

Mebude's opener came after a good Rangers move down the right wing. Charlie Lindsay cut inside and fed the striker who finished well with a low left-foot strike.

Beadle's save from Mebude's spot-kick was an impressive one, the keeper diving to his right to keep the ball out after Nathan Asiimwe had fouled Mebude in the box.

Rangers, who were the better side after the break, sealed their win when Ure fired home on the rebound after his initial effort was saved.

Glentoran lifted the Minor Cup earlier on Friday when they defeated Dungannon United 2-0 in the final with goals from Jay Dalzell and Jack McCosh.