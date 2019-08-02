Warren Feeney: Ards boss says Craig McClean is a great boost to coaching staff

Feeney's playing career included spells with Bournemouth, Luton Town and Oldham Athletic

Ards boss Warren Feeney believes the addition of Craig McClean to his coaching staff will boost their bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

Feeney's side begin their Championship campaign away to PSNI on Saturday after dropping out of the Irish Premiership by losing in last season's play-off.

Feeney appointed Ards full-back McClean as player-coach in the summer and said he has made a big impact on the squad.

"He was one of the first players I spoke to when I came in," he said.

McClean won three Irish Premiership titles as a player with Crusaders and Feeney feels that experience can help the Ards players.

"I know he was very highly thought of by Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter," said Feeney, who took over at Ards on a short-term basis in February before signing a two-year deal at the end of the season.

"He knows the league, he knows the players and there is not a better guy to bounce off. There is a good balance between us.

"He will always come and ask me about situations rather than going ahead and making decisions himself, because as a manager you live and die by your decisions.

"He still loves playing, he keeps himself very fit and has set all the best times in training, but this is a good chance for him to get into the coaching side of the game."

McClean joined Ards from Crusaders in May 2018

Feeney accepts that he and his squad are under pressure to win promotion this season, but insisted they are ready for the challenge.

The former Northern Ireland striker also added that, having surprised many by agreeing to stay on as manager after their relegation in May, he is enjoying his spell at the North Down club.

"Going up is definitely the main aim, no doubt about it, but it is going to be a tough league," he continued.

"If you don't want to be playing with pressure then you shouldn't be in the game. We've had a great pre-season and we need to make sure we are challenging to get back into the Premiership come the end of the season.

"We did our best to stay in the top flight last season and just failed at the final hurdle, but I like it at Ards. The club have been very good to me and I'm looking forward to the season starting.

"I was offered a job in England on much more money than I'm on here, but I didn't consider it. My wife and kids have moved over to Belfast now and I'm really enjoying the job."