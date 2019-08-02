Cohen Bramall: Colchester United sign former Arsenal left-back on two-year deal

Media playback is not supported on this device

Non-league footballer moves from Hednesford Town to Arsenal

Colchester United have signed former Arsenal left-back Cohen Bramall on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old left the Gunners last season after two-and-a-half years at the Premier League club having joined after being spotted playing for non-league Hednesford Town.

He did not make a first-team appearance for Arsenal but did play for the club's under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He also played eight times while on loan at Birmingham City in 2017-18.

Bramall had been working at a car plant while playing part-time in the Northern Premier League before he was signed by Arsenal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you