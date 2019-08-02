Cohen Bramall: Colchester United sign former Arsenal left-back on two-year deal
Colchester United have signed former Arsenal left-back Cohen Bramall on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old left the Gunners last season after two-and-a-half years at the Premier League club having joined after being spotted playing for non-league Hednesford Town.
He did not make a first-team appearance for Arsenal but did play for the club's under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.
He also played eight times while on loan at Birmingham City in 2017-18.
Bramall had been working at a car plant while playing part-time in the Northern Premier League before he was signed by Arsenal.
