Football gossip: Fernandes, Dybala, Eriksen, Tierney, Kante, Sessegnon

Portugal international midfielder Bruno Fernandes, linked with Tottenham and Manchester United, has told Sporting Lisbon he wants to leave the club this summer. Sporting are believed to want 70m euros (£64m) for their 24-year-old captain. (Record, via Mirror)

Manchester United have been tipped to sign Fernandes after the Portugal Super Cup. (Express)

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, wants £350,000-a-week if he is to join Manchester United. (Sun)

Former Liverpool defender Andrea Dossena, 37, now with Piacenza, has told former Palermo team-mate Dybala, the Juventus to move to Anfield rather than Manchester United. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham want a replacement in case they sell Christian Eriksen, 27, after the English transfer window closes on Thursday. Spanish clubs have until 31 August to sign players. As well as Fernandes, Spurs are in talks with Real Betis for Argentina international playmaker Giovani lo Celso, 23. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal are expected to make a new offer for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney over the coming days, having had two previous bids for the 22-year-old Scotland international rejected. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea's France international midfielder N'Golo Kante, 28, insists he will be at Stamford Bridge this season, despite links with Paris St-Germain. (Express)

Tottenham are finally set to close a deal in the region of £30m to sign long-term target Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham's 19-year-old left-back. (Mail)

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22, has confirmed that Real Madrid have shown an interest in him. (Goal)

Manchester City's bid for Juventus and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 25, rests on Danilo leaving the club - the 28-year-old Brazil international could move in the opposite direction and join the Italians. (Manchester Evening News)

Brighton are hoping to sign Brentford's £20m-rated French striker Neal Maupay, 22, who is also being tracked by Sheffield United and Aston Villa. (London Evening Standard)

Florentin Pogba, a 28-year-old left-sided Guinea international centre-back currently on the books at MLS outfit Atlanta United and brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul, has been offered to Spanish second tier side Fuenlabrada. (AS)

Hull will benefit to the tune of £9.45m following the sale of their former defender Harry Maguire to Manchester City. The Tigers agreed a 15% deal on transfer profit when they sold the 26-year-old to Leicester in 2017. (Hull Daily Mail)