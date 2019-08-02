George Honeyman: Hull City sign Sunderland captain on three-year deal

George Honeyman captained Sunderland in last season's League One play-off final loss to Charlton

Hull City have signed midfielder George Honeyman on a three-year deal from League One side Sunderland.

The 24-year-old has joined the Tigers for an undisclosed fee and becomes new Hull boss Grant McCann's sixth signing of the summer.

Honeyman came through the ranks at Sunderland and was made captain at the Stadium of Light last season.

"It's a fresh challenge for me but I'm looking forward to something new and exciting," he told the club website.

Hull have the option of extending Honeyman's contract by a further year as part of the deal.

