Jetro Willems: Newcastle sign Dutch defender on season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt
-
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle have signed Netherlands defender Jetro Willems on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 25-year-old left-back - who has 22 international caps - made 36 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last term.
The Magpies will have the option to sign Willems on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
"Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room," said Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.
"He has played at the highest level and is naturally left-footed so he'll give us another strong option on that side."
Willems joined Frankfurt from PSV Eindhoven - where he won two Eredivisie titles - in 2017.
He started his career at Sparta Rotterdam before joining PSV in 2011.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.