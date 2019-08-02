Jetro Willems: Newcastle sign Dutch defender on season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt

From the section

Willems has made 65 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in total

Newcastle have signed Netherlands defender Jetro Willems on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old left-back - who has 22 international caps - made 36 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last term.

The Magpies will have the option to sign Willems on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

"Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room," said Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

"He has played at the highest level and is naturally left-footed so he'll give us another strong option on that side."

Willems joined Frankfurt from PSV Eindhoven - where he won two Eredivisie titles - in 2017.

He started his career at Sparta Rotterdam before joining PSV in 2011.

