Claude Makelele: Ex-Chelsea midfielder rejoins club as technical mentor

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has rejoined the club in a coaching role.

The former France international has been named as a technical mentor for young players and those out on loan.

In addition, former Blues and Italy goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini has been appointed loan player technical coach.

Cudicini, 45, returned to Stamford Bridge as an ambassador in 2015 but has recently been a member of the Blues' coaching staff.

"I am very happy to come back home," said Makelele. "This club gave me a lot and now I want to give back and help the young Chelsea players dreaming of a career in football.

"I want to use all my experience to help them become professionals in every aspect and I am looking forward to getting started."

The 47-year-old made 217 appearances in his five years at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, before joining Paris St-Germain in 2008 where he finished his playing career.

He joined PSG's coaching staff after his retirement before brief spells at Bastia, Swansea City and Eupen.

Makelele is the latest former Blues player to join the club's coaching staff following Frank Lampard's appointment as manager, and he will work with Cudicini, Paulo Ferreira and Tore Andre Flo in his new role.