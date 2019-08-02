Hearts: Ann Budge to stay as CEO and chair for two more years minimum

Budge became Hearts owner in 2014

Ann Budge has confirmed she will stay on as Hearts' chairwoman and chief executive for "a minimum" of the next two years to assist in the transition to fan ownership.

Budge paid £2.4m to take Hearts out of administration five years ago.

She was due to step down next summer, when 75.1% of her majority stake is passed to the Foundation of Hearts.

"Becoming the largest majority fan-owned club in the UK will require a smooth transition," Budge said.

"Particularly when we can anticipate considerable change in the Scottish/European football landscape.

"Additionally, given all of the good work that has been done over the past five years, we absolutely do not want to stand still during this transition.

"To help achieve all of this, I am fully committed to leading the club forward for a minimum of a further two years in order to provide both stability and continued growth and development so that we can continue to reach new heights in both a business and footballing sense."