Tom Soares: Stevenage sign former Crystal Palace and Stoke midfielder

Tom Soares spent 18 months with AFC Wimbledon

Stevenage have signed former Crystal Palace and Stoke midfielder Tom Soares.

Soares, 33, was a free agent, having left AFC Wimbledon earlier this summer. Stevenage have not disclosed the length of his contract.

He made his name at Palace, making 149 appearances for the Eagles before a £1.25m move to Stoke in 2012.

His career has also included a four-and-a-half-year stay at Bury as well as loan spells at Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday and Hibernian.

