Luke Jephcott: Truro City sign Plymouth Argyle youngster on 28-day loan

Truro City have signed Plymouth Argyle's Wales youth international Luke Jephcott on an initial 28-day loan.

The 19-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Pilgrims since his debut as a substitute against Burton last October.

The forward links up with former Pilgrims assistant manager Paul Wotton who is now Truro manager.

"I've said to Luke 'now you need to kick on, play games, score loads of goals and give me a headache'," Argyle manager Ryan Lowe said.

"It's only a 28-day loan but go and score as many goals in that 28 days as you possibly can.

"If you're scoring goals and you're my player, then why wouldn't I be bringing him back to be a part of the first-team? Because that's what I want."