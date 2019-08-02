Nathan Broadhead: Burton Albion sign Everton's Wales Under-21 striker on loan

Nathan Broadhead has never played a senior league match

Burton Albion have signed Everton's Wales Under-21 forward Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan.

Broadhead, 21, has made one substitute appearance for Everton's first team in a Europa League tie away at Apollon Limassol in December 2017.

He is the Toffees' current under-23 player of the year, having progressed through the Goodison Park academy.

"He was the one we had in mind as soon as Marcus Harness left," Burton manager Nigel Clough told the club website.

"We have had to wait ,but the most important thing is that we have got him. He has been away with Everton's first team pre-season, which is a very good sign.

"He can also play in a wide position and in training he looked very comfortable. It's an exciting signing for us."

