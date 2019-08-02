Kilmarnock finding it 'difficult' to make signings, Angelo Alessio admits

Angelo Alessio expects Celtic and Rangers to fight it out for the title

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio admits the club are struggling to make new signings ahead of their Scottish Premiership opener against Rangers.

Two players have been signed to replace eight departed first-team regulars.

And the former Chelsea number two's reign started with a bruising Europa League exit at the hands of Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay Nomads.

"It is difficult in the summer market because every club wants the same players," Alessio said.

Antonio Conte's former assistant insisted he was "not frustrated" as he realised the club are working hard to make signings but admitted that it was restricting his ability to impose his preferred style of play.

"It is difficult because we don't have enough good players in some roles," the Italian said. "In some roles, we don't have another solution. We have only Eamonn Brophy as a striker.

"Eight players less is too much. At the moment, we need a striker, or two strikers, a couple of wingers, maybe another centre-back."

Alessio was appointed after Steve Clarke took over as Scotland head coach following Kilmarnock's third-place finish last season - their highest league position since 1966.

He had hoped to speak to his predecessor but admits that, although he did "ask for an appointment", a meeting has yet to take place.

Alessio's tenure got off to the worst possible start with the shock Europa League defeat, but he stresses that: "The manager is always under pressure. It is normal."

He admits it is "a big challenge" to continue Clarke's success, especially as he does not think any Scottish club is capable of splitting champions Celtic and Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the table.

However, ahead of Rangers' visit on Sunday, he said: "We have worked very well in this period after Connah's Quay and I'm expecting a good reaction and to start the season well.

"We know Rangers is a tough game. They are a big club, with a big budget and some expensive players, they have good technical players, but now we are ready for this game."