Jordan Stevens: Leeds United youngster accepts FA betting breach charge

Jordan Stevens was signed by Leeds from Forest Green Rovers in February 2018

Leeds United have given their backing to Jordan Stevens after the teenager was charged by the Football Association with a breach of betting regulations.

In a statement issued on the club's site, Leeds said they were "committed to standing by and supporting" Stevens.

The midfielder, 19, who was signed from Forest Green in February 2018, is alleged to have placed 59 bets last season and has accepted the FA charge.

He has made one first-team appearance since arriving at Elland Road.

"Leeds United FC's Jordan Stevens has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's betting rules," said an FA spokesperson.

"It is alleged that he placed 59 bets on football during the 2018/19 season, contrary to FA Rule E8. The midfielder has until Thursday, 8 August to provide a response."

Leeds' statement read: "We acknowledge the charge from the FA regarding Jordan Stevens and a breach of betting regulations.

"Jordan has been fully cooperative with the club and the authorities since the incident was brought to our attention and we can confirm that he will accept the charge.

"The player fully understands he has made an error and whilst we are aware that there may be consequences for his actions, we must also remember that Jordan is a 19-year-old man yet to cement his place as a first-team footballer and we believe that educating young players around the various pitfalls which present themselves at this stage of their career is of the utmost importance.

"Therefore we are committed to standing by and supporting all of our young professionals, including Jordan Stevens."