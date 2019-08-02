Sam Smith: Reading youngster joins Cambridge United on loan

Sam Smith was on Manchester United's books prior to joining Reading

Cambridge United have signed forward Sam Smith on loan from Reading.

Smith, 21, completed the season-long move in time to be available for the opening-day match at Bradford City.

He had loan spells at Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town last season and has made 11 appearances for Reading.

"I love to run in behind defenders, to work hard and would say my strengths are based around my movement in and around the box," Smith told the League Two club's website.

"Having been out on loan before, that has been a learning curve."

