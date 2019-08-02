St Mirren: Hull centre-back Sean McLoughlin joins on loan

McLoughlin has represented Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is thrilled to land a centre-back "tipped for big things" after signing Sean McLoughlin on loan from Hull City.

The 22-year-old joins the Scottish Premiership club until January having moved to Hull last week after 54 appearances for Cork City.

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap McLoughlin is Saints' sixth summer signing.

"Sean is one that we knew about," Goodwin said.

"[St Mirren technical director] Gus MacPherson had watched him last season and I have contacts back in Ireland as well that we got really solid references from.

"We watched a lot of footage of him and he's tipped for big things so we are delighted to have him in the squad."

McLoughlin said: "I know the Scottish league is tough and challenging, with some massive teams and a huge fanbase. I'm looking forward to bettering myself and helping the team."

