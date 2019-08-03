Irish Premiership: Crues focus turns to Carrick - Ward

Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White attempts to move clear of Sean Ward in Thursday's second leg

Crusaders defender Sean Ward says the Europa League games with Wolves will live long in the memory but the Premiership season is now the priority.

The Seaview side impressed despite a 6-1 aggregate qualifier defeat by the Premier League side.

"The two games rank towards the top of my career and while we've enjoyed the last fortnight, it's done," said Ward.

"It'll live long in our memories but now it's about building for next Saturday's opener against Carrick."

Crusaders trailed 2-0 from the first leg at Molineux and they were given hope when Ryan Bennett's own goal put them in front in Belfast on Thursday night.

But the visitors quickly equalised and went on to secure a comfortable passage into the third qualifying round.

Crues pair Paul Heatley and Jordan Owens celebrate after the Irish League side scored the opener in Belfast

"For 30 seconds, we're thinking that we're actually going to win the Europa League," joked Ward.

"Once we got the goal I was thinking 'God imagine if we had kept it at 1-0 at Molineux'. There was that much joy but it totally woke Wolves up.

"People thought Wolves were going to run riot but they didn't until the last kick of the game so that was really encouraging.

"It's important that we take some of the positive aspects from those games, particularly defensively that we didn't show last year in our league campaign, and put them into our domestic season."