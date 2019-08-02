Josh Coulson: Leyton Orient defender signs one-year contract extension

From the section

Coulson had the best goal-scoring season of his career last term, scoring eight times

Defender Josh Coulson has signed a one-year contract extension with Leyton Orient.

Coulson joined the O's on loan from Cambridge in 2017 before making the move permanent move in January 2018.

The 30-year-old was named O's first-team captain this summer and has made 78 appearances for the club in total.

He netted eight goals in 47 games last season as the club won the National League title, including the winner in the FA Trophy semi-final.

Leyton Orient commence their season against Cheltenham on Saturday, 3 August at Brisbane Road.

