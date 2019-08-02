'The pies have it!' - Wigan Athletic reveal new mascot

Neve, nine, and Cayden, eight, designed Crusty The Pie and will walk out alongside the mascot on Saturday

A giant pie has been revealed as Wigan Athletic's new mascot for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

More than 90 primary schools were invited to submit ideas - with over half of the entries opting for a pie.

Crusty The Pie was chosen as the winner of the competition, after the Championship club decided against using a mascot last season.

It will make its debut at the Latics' season opener against Cardiff City on Saturday at the DW Stadium.

Local children Cayden, eight, and Neve, nine, designed and presented the quirky mascot and will walk out alongside Crusty on Saturday.

"We designed Crusty like this because everyone in Wigan loves pies," the schoolchildren said. "It took us about 30 minutes or an hour to design - it took a long time to choose the exact colours."

Wigan Athletic's Head of Business Development and Customer Experience, Jonty Castle, added: "It should put a smile on people's faces. It is a bit of light-hearted fun and a great opportunity for the children involved."