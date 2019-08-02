Super Cup: Stephanie Frappart first woman to referee major Uefa men's competitive match

Stephanie Frappart
Stephanie Frappart (second from left) refereed the Women's World Cup final in July

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major Uefa men's competitive match at the Super Cup.

Frappart will lead a team largely made up of female officials as Champions League winners Liverpool face Europa League holders Chelsea on 14 August in Istanbul.

In July, Frappart refereed the Women's World Cup final in Lyon.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said he was "delighted" at the appointment.

More to follow.

