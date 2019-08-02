Josh Knight: Leicester City youngster returns to Peterborough United on loan

Josh Knight
Josh Knight was hampered by injury problems during his first loan spell at Peterborough

Leicester City youngster Josh Knight has rejoined Peterborough United on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Posh and featured eight times.

Knight, who can play as a centre-back or in central midfield, has made one senior appearance for Leicester.

"He knows the club, he knows how I work and what I want from my players and he knows a lot of the lads," said Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson.

"His versatility is important and I believe it is a really good signing."

