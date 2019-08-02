James Wilson: Ipswich Town sign former Lincoln City defender after trial

From the section

James Wilson had a year remaining on his Lincoln contract when he left the club

Ipswich have signed once-capped Wales international James Wilson on a short-term deal after he impressed on trial.

The defender, 30, has signed a five-month contract at Portman Road. He was a free agent, having left Lincoln City by mutual consent in June.

Lincoln signed Wilson from Sheffield United in January 2018 and his career has also included spells at Bristol City and Oldham.

His solitary cap for Wales came as a substitute against Belgium in 2013.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.