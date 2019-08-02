Lucy Whipp: Birmingham City Women sign former Everton Ladies forward

Lucy Whipp (right) has played for England at various age levels
Lucy Whipp (right) has played for England at various age levels

Birmingham City Women have signed ex-Everton Ladies forward Lucy Whipp.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a winger or through the middle, has arrived from St John's University in New York.

She made 20 appearances for Everton prior to her four-year spell in the United States.

Whipp, who has represented England from under-15 level through to under-23, is reunited with her former Everton team-mate Claudia Walker at Birmingham.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you