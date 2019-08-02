Luke Ayling: Leeds United defender denies Marcelo Bielsa's methods cause fatigue

Luke Ayling was a key player for Leeds last season

Luke Ayling has dismissed suggestions that Marcelo Bielsa's training methods might hamper Leeds' promotion chances.

Boss Bielsa is renowned for working his players hard in training.

But defender Ayling told BBC Radio 5 live: "It's only in pre-season where we have the long days. The day-to-day work in the season is just a normal day.

"It might be longer than other clubs, but we're still not there 9-5. We're still going home at 2 or 2.30 - it's not the longest day in the world."

Leeds, who narrowly missed out on promotion last season, begin their Championship campaign with an away match against Bristol City on Sunday.

After finishing third, with Sheffield United having overtaken them to clinch the second automatic promotion spot, Bielsa's side were beaten by Derby County in the play-off semi-finals in May.

The play-off defeat against Derby was a crushing blow for Leeds

They won the first leg 1-0 but deteriorated over the course of a gruelling second leg at Elland Road, where Derby came from behind to win 4-2.

The manner of Leeds' defeat prompted speculation that Bielsa's training methods might have had a detrimental effect on his players.

"No, I don't think that has got anything to do with it," Ayling insisted.

"The first leg against Derby was probably one of the best games we played and the second leg was one of the worst.

"So you can't really say that we got tired. Some days you turn up and some days you don't.

"Now the boys here have had a year of it (training under Bielsa) and know what to expect. It's not new to us now."

Londoner Ayling, who was signed by Leeds from Bristol City in 2016, admitted the play-off defeat was difficult to recover from.

"It was not really the best emotions. For the first two weeks I wasn't the happiest," he said.

"It was such a good season and then to kind of throw it away in that last game, I'm not really sure what happened.

"I've not watched the game back. I've not seen any of it. I've kept myself away from it."