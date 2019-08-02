Liam Ridgewell: Southend United sign defender on one-year contract

Liam Ridgewell
Liam Ridgewell spent four and a half years with MLS side Portland Timbers

League One side Southend United have signed defender Liam Ridgewell, who was a free agent after leaving Hull City.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year contract, which includes a club option of a further year.

Ridgewell has spent much of his career in the Premier League, with spells at Aston Villa, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

"He's been top drawer as a professional, the way he's conducted himself," said Blues boss Kevin Bond.

"He wants to win, will be demanding and I'm thrilled to have him with us. To be honest I didn't think we would be able to get him, but we have."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you