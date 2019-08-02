The New Saints will face Ludogorets in the Europa League
The New Saints' opponents in the Europa League will be PFC Ludogorets Razgrad.
The Bulgarian champions qualified for the third qualifying round with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Icelandic side Valur.
Saints drop into the Europa League after bowing out of the Champions League 3-0 against FC Copenhagen.
The first leg is in Bulgaria on Thursday, 8 August, with the second leg at the Racecourse ground on Thursday, 15 August.