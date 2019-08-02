Burundi's Saido Berahino continues search for fresh start

Saido Berahino captained Burundi at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Burundi international Saido Berahino's quest for a fresh start continues after failing to land a deal at French club Nimes.

The 25-year-old striker played a friendly for Nimes last week against Toulouse but the club did not offer him a contract.

He has returned to train at Belgian club Zulte Waregem, who have also expressed the possibility of signing him once his situation with Stoke City is resolved.

Berahino is currently in negotiations with the English Championship club over the end of his contract, which had been due to run until June 2022.

BBC Sport understands that he is appealing against the decision to cancel his contract soon after he was found guilty of drinking and driving. in May.

Despite his club situation, former England youth international Berahino played all three matches as Burundi exit the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages.