Lucas Boye: Reading sign Torino forward on season-long loan

Reading have signed Argentine forward Lucas Boye on a season-long loan from Italian side Torino.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Greek club AEK Athens, playing in four Champions League group games.

Boye has made 41 Serie A appearances for Torino and has also previously had a spell at Celta Vigo on loan.

"Lucas is a talented, attacking player with good technique and excellent ability running at defenders," said Royals manager Jose Gomes.

Boye has played top-flight football in Argentina, Italy, Spain and Greece, where he scored six goals for AEK in 2018-19 as they finished third.

